CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($15.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($14.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CINC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,779. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21. CinCor Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CINC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

