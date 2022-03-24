Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives GBX 77.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 77.50 ($1.02).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.12) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 81 ($1.07) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

CINE traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 33.88 ($0.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,843,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,889,159. The firm has a market capitalization of £465.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. Cineworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 26.27 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 107.85 ($1.42). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.59.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

