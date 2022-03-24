Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $75.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.53. 422,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,902,754. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

