Citigroup Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $152.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $156.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $133.30 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,325. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.