Citizens & Northern Corp Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

XOM traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $83.48. 779,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,801,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

