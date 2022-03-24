Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.63.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. Clarivate’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth $40,583,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clarivate by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,200,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,107,000 after acquiring an additional 572,516 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 129,628 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 677,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at $1,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

