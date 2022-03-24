Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in United Insurance by 14.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in United Insurance by 15.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Insurance by 948.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in United Insurance during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United Insurance during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.70. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.21). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -17.91%.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Branch purchased 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $25,761.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

