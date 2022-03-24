Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after buying an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,468,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,664,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,057,000 after purchasing an additional 174,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.67. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

