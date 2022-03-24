Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Clear Secure updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

YOU traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,920. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $65.70.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 259,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $6,473,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,188,102 shares of company stock worth $29,152,192 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $36,265,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 286,632 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at $7,602,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 87,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 657.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

