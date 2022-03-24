Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider John Abernethy Purchases 66,982 Shares of Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Rating) insider John Abernethy acquired 66,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,921.27 ($29,571.31).
John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 31st, John Abernethy acquired 41,083 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,444.39 ($18,106.95).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.78.
Clime Investment Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
Read More
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Clime Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.