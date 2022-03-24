Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider John Abernethy Purchases 66,982 Shares of Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Rating) insider John Abernethy acquired 66,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,921.27 ($29,571.31).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, John Abernethy acquired 41,083 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,444.39 ($18,106.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.78.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Clime Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

