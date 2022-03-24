Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 4.5%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.91. 117,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,694,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,295,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 443,410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 347,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 24.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 58,975 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,181,000 after acquiring an additional 237,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

