Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,926 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $18,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

CTSH stock opened at $90.96 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

