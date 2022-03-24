Coherus BioSciences’ (CHRS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,707,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,095,000 after buying an additional 1,117,972 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after buying an additional 729,459 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 343,312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,918,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after buying an additional 329,012 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.