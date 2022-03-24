Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTLGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of CVE HTL opened at C$1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$254.80 million and a PE ratio of 78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.97. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$2.20.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

