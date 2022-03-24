Comcast Holdings Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CCZ)

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3747 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CCZ opened at $62.02 on Thursday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $57.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75.

