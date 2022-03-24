Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. ConocoPhillips makes up about 0.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.09.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,574,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.59. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $105.02.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

