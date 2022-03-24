Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $253.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

