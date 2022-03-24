Comparing Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) & Its Peers

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Akoya Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Akoya Biosciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akoya Biosciences Competitors 293 1284 1805 56 2.47

Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.35%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 24.48%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $54.92 million -$16.71 million -2.63 Akoya Biosciences Competitors $1.32 billion $406.88 million -27.54

Akoya Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences. Akoya Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -78.18% -47.57% -24.62% Akoya Biosciences Competitors -171.22% 13.40% -8.19%

Summary

Akoya Biosciences competitors beat Akoya Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

