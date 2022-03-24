Comparing Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH) & Its Competitors

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cyclo Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million -$8.94 million -1.26 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors $4.40 billion $260.03 million 6.61

Cyclo Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics. Cyclo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cyclo Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors 260 1005 1280 35 2.42

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 461.40%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 19.45%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.92, indicating that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of -125.37, indicating that their average share price is 12,637% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -900.76% -117.23% -90.70% Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors -455.57% -269.77% -12.19%

Summary

Cyclo Therapeutics peers beat Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

