Comparing Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) and Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) and Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Argo Group International and Fidelity National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity National Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fidelity National Financial has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.08%. Given Fidelity National Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Financial is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Argo Group International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Fidelity National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Fidelity National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Group International and Fidelity National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International 0.27% 2.86% 0.47% Fidelity National Financial 15.48% 25.23% 4.03%

Volatility & Risk

Argo Group International has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Financial has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Fidelity National Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Argo Group International pays out -826.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity National Financial pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Argo Group International and Fidelity National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International $2.13 billion 0.66 $5.80 million ($0.15) -269.58 Fidelity National Financial $15.64 billion 0.89 $2.42 billion $8.44 5.83

Fidelity National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fidelity National Financial beats Argo Group International on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market. The International Operations segment involves in the insurance risks through the broker market, focusing on specialty property insurance, property catastrophe reinsurance, primary/excess casualty, professional liability and marine, and energy insurance. The Run-off Lines segment comprises liabilities associated with discontinued lines previously underwritten by the insurance subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates through the following segments: Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other. The Title segment consists of the operations of title insurance underwriters and related businesses. The F&G segment consists of operations of annuities and life insurance related businesses. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in real estate brokerage businesses. Fidelity National Financial was founded by William P. Foley, II in 1984 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

