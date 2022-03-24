Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.54

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 81084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.
Several research analysts have commented on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.
The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 42.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 114,201 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,043,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 603,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.
About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.