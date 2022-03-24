Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.54

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 81084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Several research analysts have commented on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 42.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 114,201 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,043,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 603,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.