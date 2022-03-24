Concord Wealth Partners Invests $30,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LIT stock opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.96. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $54.88 and a one year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

