Concord Wealth Partners Invests $32,000 in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,893,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,790,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,721,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 669,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 50,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $87.34 on Thursday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $88.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.88.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

