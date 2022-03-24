Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Embraer stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.24, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.21. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

