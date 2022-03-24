Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $86.25 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $77.27 and a 12-month high of $97.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.79.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.