Conifex Timber Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Conifex Timber in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Conifex Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)
Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.
Featured Articles
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.