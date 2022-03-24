Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,761,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,601. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $250.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

