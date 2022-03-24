Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,486,000 after acquiring an additional 43,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,011,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter.

VOOV stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.03. 92,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,661. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.26 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.21.

