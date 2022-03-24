Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $31.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,750,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after buying an additional 228,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after buying an additional 200,043 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.61. 1,260,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,087. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.05 and its 200 day moving average is $299.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $247.82 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

