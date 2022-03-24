Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,005,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,089,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $112,728,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 46,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.53. 22,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,929,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average is $113.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

