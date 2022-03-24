Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.14. 711,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,989. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

