Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE:PRU traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.78. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.84 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.