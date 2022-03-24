Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 49,820 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2,065.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,820 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,265,000 after buying an additional 298,066 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,584,000 after buying an additional 401,917 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,616,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $107.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,058,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006,650. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.61 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average of $112.96.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

