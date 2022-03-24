Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.27. 37,055,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,951,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $196.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

