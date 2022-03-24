Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.470-$5.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.76 million.
CCSI traded down 1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 32,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,561. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 57.61.
Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.
About Consensus Cloud Solutions (Get Rating)
Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.
