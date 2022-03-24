Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.470-$5.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.76 million.

CCSI traded down 1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 32,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,561. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 57.61.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCSI. Wedbush cut their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.