ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells $12,171.40 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 6,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $12,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Devang Shah sold 69,670 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $167,208.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Devang Shah sold 8,750 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $21,437.50.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $17.03.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ContextLogic by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 828,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ContextLogic by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,841 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,791,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,000 shares during the period. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WISH shares. Loop Capital cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

About ContextLogic (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

