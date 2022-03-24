ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,047,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 22,871,463 shares.The stock last traded at $2.44 and had previously closed at $2.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WISH. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $2,048,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $62,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,890,620 shares of company stock worth $3,579,581. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 126,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 625.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 203,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

