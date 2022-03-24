Contrasting AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) & Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ – Get Rating) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get AAP alerts:

AAP has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.4% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of AAP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AAP and Franklin Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franklin Wireless $184.12 million 0.26 $17.70 million N/A N/A

Franklin Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than AAP.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AAP and Franklin Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAP 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless 0 0 1 0 3.00

Franklin Wireless has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 291.20%. Given Franklin Wireless’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Wireless is more favorable than AAP.

Profitability

This table compares AAP and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAP N/A N/A N/A Franklin Wireless 2.70% 3.74% 2.88%

Summary

Franklin Wireless beats AAP on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAP, Inc. provides power, comfort, and control systems for motor coaches, trucks, specialty vehicles, trailers, and other applications worldwide. The company offers air conditioning/heating systems, HVAC accessories, inverters and battery chargers, air purifiers, sound attenuating foams, refrigerators/freezers, icemakers, coolers, automatic computerized voltage disconnect systems, DC electrical systems, electrical start assist devices, and power transfer switches. It serves communication, medical, fire, rescue, race car transporter, recreational vehicle, trucking, and luxury motor coach and special purpose vehicle industries. The company offers its products under the AAP Inc., Dometic, and Vitrifrigo America brands. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc. and changed its name to AAP, Inc. in September 2011. AAP, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Milford, Virginia.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for AAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.