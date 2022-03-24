Contrasting Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Fuels $255.65 million 6.69 -$93.15 million ($0.45) -17.09 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clean Energy Fuels.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Fuels -36.44% -0.26% -0.21% ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -5.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Clean Energy Fuels and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Fuels 0 2 4 0 2.67 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus price target of $15.80, indicating a potential upside of 105.46%. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.42%. Given ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II is more favorable than Clean Energy Fuels.

Summary

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II beats Clean Energy Fuels on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel. The company was founded by T. Boone Pickens and Andrew J. Littlefair in 1996 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

About ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (Get Rating)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

