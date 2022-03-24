Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.700-$14.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.26 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $469.00.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE COO opened at $407.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.99. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $368.78 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 736 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.