Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Core & Main.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

NYSE CNM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.39. 11,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,036. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,826,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,952,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,203,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,414,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

