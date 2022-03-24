Cormark Raises Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$38.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.72.

POU opened at C$30.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$9.32 and a one year high of C$31.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.94, for a total value of C$215,555.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at C$239,562.66. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 8,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total transaction of C$263,206.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$917,290.44. Insiders have sold 35,498 shares of company stock worth $1,026,217 in the last quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

