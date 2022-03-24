Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Sets New 12-Month High at $174.60

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $174.60 and last traded at $174.60, with a volume of 2570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

Get Credicorp alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $938.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.24 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.