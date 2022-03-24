Creo Medical (LON:CREO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $111.00

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.50), with a volume of 139187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.53).
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The firm has a market cap of £206.35 million and a P/E ratio of -8.92.
Creo Medical Company Profile (LON:CREO)
