Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 9,680 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 117,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,906. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $67.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.