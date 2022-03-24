Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.84. The stock had a trading volume of 94,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,060. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average is $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $120.84.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

About NetEase (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.