Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,951 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,900,000 after purchasing an additional 61,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.49. 27,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average is $110.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.049 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

