Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 773 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.89. 598,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,875,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $223.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

