Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,799.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 30,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $788,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,974,000 after acquiring an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.2% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.45. The company had a trading volume of 88,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,042. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $234.70 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

