Critical Contrast: Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daqo New Energy and CMC Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $1.68 billion 2.00 $756.22 million $9.86 4.63 CMC Materials $1.20 billion 4.42 -$68.58 million ($2.50) -74.23

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CMC Materials. CMC Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMC Materials has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of CMC Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and CMC Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 45.04% 48.27% 34.90% CMC Materials -5.91% 22.85% 9.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Daqo New Energy and CMC Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33 CMC Materials 0 4 3 0 2.43

Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus target price of $87.22, indicating a potential upside of 90.94%. CMC Materials has a consensus target price of $186.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.68%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than CMC Materials.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats CMC Materials on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials. The Electronic Materials segment develops, produces, and sells chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries for polishing various materials used in IC devices, including tungsten, dielectric materials, copper, tantalum, and aluminum; and various materials that are used in the production of disk substrates and magnetic heads for hard disk drives; and CMP pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the CMP process. This segment also offers sulfuric, phosphoric, nitric, and hydrofluoric acids, as well as ammonium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol, other specialty organic solvents, and various blends of chemicals; and develops and manufactures consumable products for cleaning advanced probe cards and test sockets. The Performance Materials segment provides pipeline and industrial materials comprising polymer-based drag-reducing agents for crude oil transmission, valve greases, cleaners and sealants, and related services and equipment; and routine and emergency maintenance services, as well as training services. This segment also offers precision polishing and metrology systems for advanced optics applications; and magneto-rheological polishing fluids, consumables, and spare and replacement parts, as well as optical polishing services and other customer support services; and engages in the wood treatment business. The company was formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and changed its name to CMC Materials, Inc. in October 2020. CMC Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

